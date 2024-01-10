Auckland's Median Sales Price Hits 12-Month High in December 2023

Wednesday 10 January 2024, 1:41PM

By Expert Briefing

AUCKLAND

The Auckland housing market has ended 2023 on a high, with prices reaching their highest point in 12 months, according to a report by Barfoot & Thompson.

Prices in December were up 9.5% on the year's low in July and 2.7% on November, while the median sales price for the last four months of 2023 increased by 3.9%.

The average sales price for the month was $1,191,031, a rise of 0.4% in December, while the average price over the past four months increased by 7.1%.

The strong performance has been attributed to growing confidence in the metropolitan Auckland market, which has filtered through to its lifestyle and rural markets.