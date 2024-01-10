Marlborough Announces Prohibited Fire Season Starting Wednesday

Wednesday 10 January 2024, 1:43PM

Marlborough will move to prohibited fire season from Wednesday, meaning that outdoor fires will be banned, and all previously granted fire permits will be suspended, due to high fire risks, according to Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

Group Manager Chris Hayles warned that dry weather had created conditions in which fires would start easily and be hard to control.

He urged residents to ensure that old fires were properly extinguished, and to avoid activities that could create sparks or generate heat in dry areas.

Checkitsalright.nz offers information on fire danger and fire season status.