Redox-Flow Batteries: The Future of Renewable Energy Storage?

Thursday 11 January 2024, 1:02PM

By Expert Briefing

88 views

CHRISTCHURCH

Researchers at the University of Canterbury in New Zealand are aiming to improve the performance of redox-flow batteries, making them a cheaper alternative to lithium-ion batteries for storing renewable energy.

PhD candidate Sophie McArdle has been researching ways to increase the speed of reactions in the battery's electrode, which could reduce their size and cost.

McArdle has received funding from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment for the three-year project, and was awarded the KiwiNet Emerging Innovator Programme Award 2023.

She has recently returned from Europe, where she spoke with manufacturers of flow batteries to assess the market potential for her research.