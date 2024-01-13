New Zealand Backs Military Strikes in Yemen Against Houthis

Saturday 13 January 2024, 6:01AM

By Expert Briefing

In a show of unity, New Zealand, along with several other nations, has backed the military strikes in Yemen against sites occupied by the Houthis, who have been launching attacks on commercial shipping.

Although New Zealand did not take part in the operation, led by the US and UK, it has expressed its support for the action taken.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters stated that 15% of global trade passes through the Red Sea and Suez Canal, highlighting the importance of upholding international maritime law to ensure the free flow of goods, vital for New Zealand's national security.

Defence Minister Judith Collins noted New Zealand's long-standing role in supporting maritime security internationally and its commitment to doing so in the region.