Hutt Valley Flood Protection Project To Begin

Saturday 13 January 2024, 6:16AM

By Expert Briefing

22 views

WELLINGTON

Work is beginning on a critical flood protection project in New Zealand's Hutt Valley.

The raising of the stopbank between Melling Bridge and north of Mills Street will provide better flood resilience in an area at high risk of flooding.

The work is the first stage of the Te Awa Kairangi project to protect the Hutt Valley from a 2,800 cubic meters per second flood (approximately a 1 in 440 year flood, including future climate change projections).

The project is being carried out by a partnership of local iwi groups, Greater Wellington, the New Zealand Transport Agency and the Hutt City Council.

It is expected to take six months to complete.