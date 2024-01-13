Kris Faafoi Named New Chief Executive of Insurance Council of New Zealand

Saturday 13 January 2024, 6:18AM

Former Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Kris Faafoi will become the new Chief Executive of the Insurance Council of New Zealand (ICNZ) in April 2024.

Faafoi will take over from current CE Tim Grafton, who is stepping down on 7 April.

ICNZ President and IAG New Zealand CEO, Amanda Whiting, said Faafoi was chosen for his demonstrated leadership, experience in the machinery of government and knowledge of the financial sector.

Faafoi – who has also served as Minister for Broadcasting, Communications and Digital Media, and Labour Relations – said he was keen to work with the insurance industry to ensure New Zealanders could continue to protect the things they love.