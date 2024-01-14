Firefighters Contain Titahi Bay Wildfire, Plan to Scale Back Operations

Sunday 14 January 2024, 4:41AM

WELLINGTON

Firefighters in Wellington are set to scale back their operations at a wildfire in Titahi Bay, having successfully contained the blaze.

Fire and Emergency Incident Controller Glenn Thompson said that while operations would cease for the night, drones would be used to conduct thermal imaging over the site to check for hotspots.

If these checks reveal no risks, the land will be returned to the Greater Wellington Regional Council today.

Thompson also thanked local rūnanga Ngāti Toa and members of the community for their support, including the Titahi Bay Golf Club, which offered its clubrooms to the incident management team.

The fire broke out in the area on Thursday night.