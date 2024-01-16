Overflow reported at Shotover Wastewater Treatment Plant

Tuesday 16 January 2024, 3:05AM

By Queenstown Lakes District Council

QUEENSTOWN

Council contractors and officers are responding urgently to an overflow of partially treated wastewater from one of the oxidation ponds at Shotover Wastewater Treatment Plant, after the pond overtopped Monday.

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) Acting General Manager Property & Infrastructure, Simon Mason said effluent had made its way from the pond to a small section of natural swamp nearby, but understood no contamination had reached Shotover River.

“Crews are currently onsite working to resolve the issue and determine exactly what has caused the pond to overtop,” said Mr Mason.

“We’ve closed Shotover Delta Road as a precautionary measure as we make the necessary repairs.”

Walking tracks in the area remain unaffected and open to the public.

QLDC has notified Otago Regional Council’s (ORC) Pollution team of the overflow, and ORC Compliance Officers are on-site to investigate.

The spill is not linked to ongoing repairs at the Shotover Wastewater Treatment Plant, as crews continue to work to resolve problems with the facility’s aeration grids.

Mr Mason shared that a temporary aerator was in operation at the treatment plant, and spare parts from the United States had arrived and were currently being installed at the facility.

“As these repairs are made, the biological process treating the wastewater will progressively recover over the coming days and weeks and we hope to see the end of odour in the area soon after that,” said Mr Mason.