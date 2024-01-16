Domino's Pizza Appoints Ross Kruger as New General Manager for New Zealand

Tuesday 16 January 2024, 1:55PM

By Expert Briefing

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Ltd has appointed Ross Kruger as its new General Manager for New Zealand.

Kruger joins the company from Australia, where he most recently served as NSW Market Manager.

He will now be responsible for driving growth and development in New Zealand, where the company operates more than 150 stores.

Kruger has over 18 years of experience with Domino's, beginning his career with the company as a delivery expert in Queensland in 2005.

Don Meij, Group CEO and Managing Director of Domino's, said the company is "extremely excited" about Kruger's appointment, highlighting his experience and commitment to supporting local markets.

Under Kruger's leadership, the company will focus on driving growth through its employees, products, delivery options, and innovation.