Lack of Transparency, Financial Conflicts of Interest Raise Concerns in Open Letter on WHO's Proposed Amendments

Tuesday 16 January 2024, 2:19PM

By Expert Briefing

16 views

A New Zealand citizen has written an open letter to the government, expressing concern over the World Health Organization's (WHO) proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR) and the new Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response Accord (Pandemic Treaty).

Kirsten Murfitt argues that if adopted, these legal instruments will transfer and vest New Zealand's independent decision-making powers over health policy in an unelected and unaccountable body in Geneva, potentially lacking knowledge or concern for local circumstances.

Murfitt highlights concerns about the lack of transparency in the WHO's law-making processes, the lack of parliamentary scrutiny, the WHO's refusal to undertake an independent inquiry into its COVID-19 recommendations, financial conflicts of interest, and the potential for the inclusion of new matters, such as climate change and environmental health surveillance, to lead to climate change lockdowns.

She thanks the coalition leaders for reserving the 1 December 2023 amendment to the IHR to allow the new government time to consider it and the May 2024 proposed amendments against a "National Interest Test."

Murfitt's letter raises important questions about the WHO's growing power and the potential impact on New Zealand's sovereignty.

The full leter is available at https://www.docdroid.com/qR584o4/ihr-15124-pdf