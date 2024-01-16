Alarming Drop in Physical Activity and Rising Obesity Rates

Tuesday 16 January 2024, 2:25PM

By Expert Briefing

19 views

New data from the Ministry of Health shows that only 46% of adults in New Zealand are meeting global guidelines for physical activity, a significant drop of 5% from the previous year.

At the same time, obesity rates are increasing, with a 2% annual rise over the last five years and a concerning 4% increase in children.

These trends highlight a need for immediate action to address a growing health crisis.

The impact of low physical activity is costing over $500 million annually to the public health system and resulting in a substantial loss to the economy, estimated at over $2.3 billion per year.

Mental health is also a major concern, with 70% of individuals experiencing some level of distress.

Richard Beddie, CEO of ExerciseNZ, recently attended a meeting with the World Health Organisation in Geneva, where he discussed strategies to increase activity levels worldwide.

Beddie is urging the new government to work with the exercise industry to develop measures that not only save taxpayer money but also improve the health and wellness of New Zealanders.

"If we address this issue correctly, we can save taxpayers billions of dollars. If we don’t, the situation will only worsen," says Beddie.

For more details, visit: https://www.health.govt.nz/news-media/news-items/latest-new-zealand-health-survey-results-provide-valuable-information-about-health-and-wellbeing-new