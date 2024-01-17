Electric Vehicle Exemption from Road User Charges to End

Wednesday 17 January 2024, 9:10AM

Owners of light electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrids will be required to pay road user charges (RUC) in New Zealand from 1 April 2024.

Currently, EVs are exempt from RUC, whereas plug-in hybrids only pay fuel excise duty on petrol usage.

The government has decided to end this exemption due to the increasing popularity of EVs and plug-in hybrids, and to ensure that all road users contribute to the maintenance of roads.