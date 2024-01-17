Neighbours Aotearoa: 'Growing Together' in Communities Across New Zealand this March

Wednesday 17 January 2024, 9:14AM

By Expert Briefing

Neighbours Aotearoa is a month-long celebration running throughout March, which encourages people across New Zealand to connect with their neighbours through activities or events.

This year's theme is 'Growing Together', which aims to nurture and grow relationships and communities.

Since 2009, the initiative has been growing year after year, with over 600 people registering events in 2023.

Previous events have included street parties, sausage sizzles and skateboarding competitions.

The movement hopes to spread across the country to encourage wellbeing through social connection.

Neighbours Aotearoa is supported by a group of connectors and is guided by a steering committee consisting of members from Age Concern, Lifewise, Inspiring Communities, Christchurch Methodist Mission, Wesley Community Action, Kāinga Ora and Auckland Council.

The celebration encourages people to reach out to their communities, regardless of how big or small the act is.

More information can be found on their website: https://neighboursaotearoa.nz/