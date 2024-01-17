Government Allocates $3.9m Funding for Women's British and Irish Lions Tour of 2027

Wednesday 17 January 2024, 1:47PM

The first Women's British and Irish Lions Tour will take place in New Zealand in September 2027, with the government providing $3.9 million in funding.

The tour, which will feature matches against the world champion Black Ferns, is expected to bring significant economic, social, and cultural benefits to the country.

The Major Events Fund, which has supported successful World Cup events in recent years, will provide the funding.

Economic Development Minister Melissa Lee said the tour will increase the value and visibility of women's sport in New Zealand and create new role models for younger generations.

Sport and Recreation Minister Chris Bishop said the tour will be a historic moment for rugby and is expected to be epic.