Have Your Say: Ministry of Health Consults on IHR Updates to Protect Global Health

Wednesday 17 January 2024, 2:15PM

By Expert Briefing

28 views

The New Zealand Ministry of Health is seeking public input on proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005) until February 18.

The regulations aim to prevent and control the spread of public health hazards between countries.

The proposed amendments, currently being negotiated by governments, include updates to foundational articles, a tiered alert system, health measures, international movement of goods, digitalization of health documents, and an Emergency, Implementation and Compliance Committee.

The consultation will inform New Zealand's position in the ongoing negotiations. Other steps, including Cabinet agreement, National Interest Analysis, and Parliament Treaty Examination, are required before New Zealand agrees to be bound by changes to the IHRs.

The proposed amendments do not include 2022 technical amendments, which New Zealand has reserved its position on.

Alongside the IHR review, the WHO Member States are drafting and negotiating a pandemic treaty, with consultations open until February 18 on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade website.