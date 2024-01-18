Migrant Workers in Crisis

Thursday 18 January 2024, 5:46PM

By Expert Briefing

Labour-hire and recruitment company ELE entered receivership in December 2022, terminating the jobs of almost 1000 workers across New Zealand, around 500 of whom were migrant workers on temporary visas.

In the month since then, many have struggled financially, with some reliant on food banks and sleeping in their cars.

On January 19, unions FIRST Union and Migrante Aotearoa will lead a rally at the offices of Deloitte and the Philippine Embassy to draw attention to the issue and urge the speedy payment of wages and financial support for those affected.

The unions are also calling on Immigration New Zealand to expedite visa processing and stop sending workers threatening emails about potential deportation.