Hundreds of Vacant Kāinga Ora Homes Criticized Amid Long Waiting List

Thursday 18 January 2024, 5:51PM

By Expert Briefing

12 views

The Taxpayers' Union has called on Kāinga Ora to improve its efficiency after it was reported that over 1000 of its houses have been left vacant for four months, despite a waiting list of tens of thousands of applicants.

The Union has criticised Kāinga Ora for failing to make use of the properties, which have been empty while maintenance costs accumulate.

The Union has also reiterated its belief that only private sector houses can be built efficiently and inexpensively, and has urged Kāinga Ora to reform by reducing barriers to building and renting properties while helping those in need to find private accommodation.