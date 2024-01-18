Thursday 18 January 2024, 5:58PM

By Expert Briefing

New Zealand's Thomson Whisky named Rising Star for 2024 by the 'Harrods of the whisky world' Credit: Thomson Whisky

New Zealand's Thomson Whisky has been named Rising Star for 2024 by online retailer The Whisky Exchange, making it the first time a distillery from the country has received the award.

The brand was established in 2014 by Mathew and Rachael Thomson, who started out as independent bottlers in 2009.

The award recognises Thomson's use of manuka wood smoke and South Island peat to create a distinctive smoky flavour, as well as its use of ex-bourbon barrels and New Zealand wine casks in the maturation process.

The Whisky Exchange created the Rising Star award in 2022 to highlight spirits from smaller brands and producers.

Dawn Davies, head buyer at the retailer, praised Thomson Whisky for "a fantastic blend of great quality spirit and an innovative view of whisky making.