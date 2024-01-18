Water Restrictions Trigger Increased Water Tank Sales in Porirua City Council

Thursday 18 January 2024, 6:02PM

By Expert Briefing

10 views

WELLINGTON

Porirua City Council has moved to a pre-order system for its 200-litre water tanks due to high demand.

In the past six weeks, the council has sold 102 tanks, a significant increase on the 16 sold in the same period last year.

The tanks are intended to provide residents with an emergency water supply.

Wellington, along with Upper and Lower Hutt, has moved to level 2 water restrictions, banning all unattended watering systems.

Under the new pre-order system, residents must visit the council's customer service centre and prepay the $118 cost of the tank.

Their details will then be added to a waitlist, and they will be contacted when a tank becomes available.