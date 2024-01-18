NZDSOS Calls for Criminal Investigation into Dangerous COVID-19 Medical Products in Australian RCI Submission

Thursday 18 January 2024, 6:15PM

By Expert Briefing

The New Zealand Doctors Speaking Out with Science (NZDSOS) has submitted a statement to the Australian government committee for the upcoming COVID-19 Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI).

The group expressed concern over the continued use of "dangerous medical products" despite evidence of deaths and injuries, calling for criminal investigations.

NZDSOS also signed a collaborative document by the Australian Medical Professionals Society (AMPS) and worked on a comprehensive terms of reference document for New Zealand's own RCI in 2022. However, New Zealand's final terms of reference avoided examining vaccine safety and effectiveness.

NZDSOS hopes for a transparent and open investigation in the Australian RCI and criticizes the previous New Zealand government's attempt at deceptive window dressing with their own RCI.

The new coalition government is currently deciding how to proceed with their commitments regarding the inquiry.