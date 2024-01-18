NZDSOS Raises Concerns Over Disappearance of MoH Study on Pfizer Vaccine Myocarditis Effects

Thursday 18 January 2024, 6:32PM

By Expert Briefing

According to New Zealand Doctors Speaking Out with Science (NZDSOS), the Ministry of Health (MoH) began a study in 2022 into the long-term effects of myocarditis related to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination, aiming to report in early 2023.

Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle and can cause serious arrhythmia and heart failure. By the time the study was underway,

New Zealand had reported 673 cases of myo- and/or pericarditis to Medsafe, with the study aiming to include 400 participants.

However, by the end of 2022, the study had only recruited 323 participants, with no sign of publication nearly a year later. Additionally, the MoH has removed all mention of the study from its website.

NZDSOS is interested in seeing the results and published study shortly and is also interested in hearing from anyone who participated in this study.

The sudden disappearance of the study from public records is concerning for a nation with high vaccination rates and raises questions as to whether the New Zealand government is attempting to cover up inconvenient truths regarding the vaccine's safety. NZDSOS is encouraging anyone who participated in the study to contact them via their website to discuss their participation.