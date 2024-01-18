Police Step Up Efforts to Combat Retail Crime

Thursday 18 January 2024, 6:44PM

By Expert Briefing

25 views

AUCKLAND

Eight alleged shoplifters have been arrested by New Zealand police in Counties Manukau South since the start of 2024, with almost $20,000 worth of goods stolen.

Inspector Matt Hoyes, Area Prevention Manager for Counties Manukau South, said that the arrests were the result of great teamwork across different areas of the police, as well as the police's focus on retarding recidivist offenders.

He also highlighted the importance of public cooperation to prevent retail theft, and urged members of the public to report any suspicious behaviour immediately.