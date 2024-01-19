Dental Boutique Expands to New Zealand

Friday 19 January 2024, 12:22PM

Dental Boutique, a leading cosmetic and general dentistry clinic in Australia, has expanded to New Zealand with its first international location in Auckland.

Dr. Aftab Moosa, the principal dentist, aims to provide a friendly and personalized experience for patients, helping them gain confidence through dental care.

The clinic will be located at 204 Jervois Road, Herne Bay Auckland. The clinic will be opening in February of 2024 with 7 chairs ready to welcome the Auckland and wider New Zealand community to enjoy the Dental Boutique experience.