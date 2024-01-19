Opotiki Lantern Festival Experiences 500% Increase in Online Ticket Sales

Friday 19 January 2024, 12:48PM

By Expert Briefing

29 views

OPOTIKI

Online ticket sales for the Opotiki Lantern Festival in New Zealand have skyrocketed, with a week to go before the event takes place.

Isite manager Joseph Hayes noted that advance online sales had seen a 500% increase on last year, with over 1,000 tickets sold, compared to the "few hundred" sold in 2017.

Hayes attributed the surge in online sales to the festival's popularity growing annually, combined with the pull of headline acts including Corella, Che Fu, and DJ Sirvere.

He also suggested that the fact tickets were cheaper online, and that it was easier to secure a place, had encouraged more locals to buy in advance, as well as possibly attracting attendees from further afield who wanted to guarantee their place.