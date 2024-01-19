Roadshow to Teach Skills for Aspiring Māori Entrepreneurs

Friday 19 January 2024, 1:11PM

By Expert Briefing

Participants of a previous Rakahinonga Roadshow held in Whangārei last year. Credit: Tapuwae Roa

Tapuwae Roa, a Māori social impact organization, is launching the 2024 Rakahinonga Roadshow to promote Māori entrepreneurship.

Through online and regional workshops facilitated by business mentors Saara Tawha and Amy Mclean, aspiring Māori entrepreneurs will gain key tools and skills to turn business ideas into reality.

The roadshow will take place in February and March, with workshops in Gisborne, Ōtaki, and online.

For more information and registration, visit www.tapuwaeroa.org/rakahinonga.