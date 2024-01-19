New Zealand Author Catherine Chidgey Nominated Twice for 2024 Dublin Literary Award

Friday 19 January 2024, 1:20PM

Catherine Chidgey's novels 'The Axeman’s Carnival' and 'Pet' are nominated for the 2024 Dublin Literary Award, a €100,000 prize for a work of fiction published in English.

Chidgey, published by Te Herenga Waka University Press, is competing against 68 other works from 35 countries, including fellow New Zealander Eleanor Catton.

'Pet' has received international acclaim and both novels have been bestsellers in New Zealand.

Chidgey, a senior lecturer in Creative Writing at the University of Waikato, was shortlisted for the 2022 Dublin Literary Award with her 2020 novel 'Remote Sympathy'.