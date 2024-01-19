Salty Palate Seafood Celebration Debuts in Hawke's Bay with Culinary Delights and Live Entertainment

Friday 19 January 2024, 1:28PM

By Expert Briefing

NAPIER

Salty Palate Seafood Celebration is set to make its debut in Hawke's Bay, promising an immersive seafood experience.

The event will take place at The Old Church grounds and will offer a delectable selection of seafood dishes, curated beverage pairings, live entertainment, and lawn games.

Salty Palate is presented by Etiquette, in partnership with Saltwater Seafoods and other supporting brands, and will feature culinary creations by Orton's.

Guests can choose between general admission and VIP tickets, with the latter offering exclusive access to the VIP lawn, enhanced dining amenities, an all-inclusive bar, and other VIP-only perks.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, January 23, at 2 pm NZT, with early bird prices starting at $140.

https://events.humanitix.com/salty-palate

Sat 30th Mar 2024, 1:00 pm - 7:00 pm