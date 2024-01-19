Amberley fire contained

Friday 19 January 2024, 5:33PM

By Fire and Emergency New Zealand

CANTERBURY

A large vegetation fire burning at Amberley has been contained but cordons are still in place.

Fire and Emergency Assistant Commander Des Irving said about 18 fire appliances and tankers supported by three helicopters had confined the fire to an area about 1km long by 600m wide.

It’s likely firefighters will still be at the scene overnight because of the increasing winds. However, some resources are being redeployed to fires burning at Loburn near Rangiora.

"It was challenging at times, but the crews have worked very hard to contain the fire," Des Irving said.

Residents who have been evacuated from the Amberley area are currently able to go to the Amberley Library, where Hurunui District Council staff are providing support.

