Tourists Rescued After Being Stranded at Cape Kidnappers

Saturday 20 January 2024, 2:07PM

By Expert Briefing

HAWKE'S BAY

A group of tourists were successfully rescued on Thursday morning after becoming trapped between the rising tide and steep cliffs while walking to the Gannet Colony at Cape Kidnappers.

Police, Surf Lifesaving, and Coastguard responded quickly to the situation.

The group managed to stay safe at one of the few spots along the coastline where they could avoid the tide.

Surf Lifesaving's Inflatable Rescue Boat (IRB) was able to extract the group, who were then transported to safety by Coastguard.

No injuries were reported.

This incident serves as a reminder for people to check tide times, walking times, and their fitness levels before attempting to walk along the shore.

The response by Surf Lifesaving and Coastguard volunteers is commended.