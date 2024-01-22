Camerata Caipira Brings Brazilian Music Magic to New Zealand

Monday 22 January 2024, 6:08AM

By Expert Briefing

31 views

Five-member band Camerata Caipira, known for its 2013 WOMAD appearance, returns to New Zealand for a mini-tour of the North Island and a performance at CubaDupa Festival.

The group showcases the unique sounds of traditional Brazilian instruments like the viola caipira, cavaquinho, and 7-string guitars, combined with lively percussion.

Fusing traditional rhythms with contemporary string arrangements and vocals, Camerata Caipira highlights the diverse styles of Brazilian music.

Led by frontwoman Isabella Rovo, a former Wellington resident, the group has released two albums, including a children's album focused on Brazilian wildlife conservation.

Local Brazilian and Kiwi musicians join them onstage during their immersive performances, promising to bring the vibrant spirit of Brazil to New Zealand audiences.

Website: https://cameratacaipira.com/english/

Instagram: @cameratacaipira

Facebook: @cameratacaipiraoficial

YouTube: www.youtube.com/@CamerataCaipira