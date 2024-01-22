New Zealander Appointed to Key Position on World Energy Council's Board

Monday 22 January 2024, 3:01PM

By Expert Briefing

John Carnegie, chief executive of Energy Resources Aotearoa, has been appointed interim chair of the World Energy Council's finance and audit committee, putting him on the council's board.

The finance and audit committee is responsible for the council's long- and short-term financial viability and governance.

This is the first time that a New Zealander has taken on the role.

Carnegie said his appointment will help to put New Zealand on the global energy sector's map and promote the country as a good place for energy firms to do business.