Swannanoa Vegetation Fire Contained

Tuesday 23 January 2024

By Fire and Emergency New Zealand

CANTERBURY

Firefighters have put out a large vegetation fire near Swannanoa.

Fire and Emergency crews carried out final checks at the fireground this evening and handed the property back to landowners. Rain is forecast for the next few days, and landowners will continue to monitor the site.

The fire, which started on Saturday, burnt through an estimated 12 hectares in and around the Waimakariri riverbed near Christchurch.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire and Emergency’s Regional Coordination Centre in Christchurch, which was activated to support the multiple incidents across the region over the weekend, has been stood down.

We want to thank our volunteer and career firefighters who have spent the last few days protecting communities across the Canterbury region in very challenging conditions, and the communities for the support and kindness they have shown to our crews.

