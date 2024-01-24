New Zealand to Deploy Defence Team to Middle East Amid Criticism from Foreign Policy Group

Wednesday 24 January 2024, 3:01AM

A six-member team from New Zealand's Defence Force will be deployed to the Middle East to protect commercial and naval shipping in the Red Sea, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon announced.

The team will work alongside international counterparts to defend shipping in accordance with international law.

Luxon said that Houthi attacks on shipping are unacceptable and destabilising.

The deployment is to last for a period of seven months, concluding in July 2024.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters emphasised that the deployment should not be viewed as connected to any other developments in the Israel-Gaza conflict. Rather, he said, it is in line with New Zealand's strategic and economic interests in the region.

The defence contribution to maritime security in the Middle East has been ongoing since 2013. Minister of Defence Judith Collins affirmed that the deployment is a demonstration of New Zealand's commitment to global stability.

New Zealand foreign policy group, Te Kuaka, has criticised the decision, calling it "deeply alarming."

The group's co-director, Dr. Arama Rata, expressed concern that the decision was made without a Parliamentary mandate and could inflame regional instability.

Rata criticised the government for not calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

According to Rata, there has been no explicit authorization of military action in self-defence against Yemen by the UN Security Council.

“We need to have an honest reflection about our positioning alongside the US and the UK. Instead of colluding with these colonial powers, we should be standing with countries like Brazil and South Africa, which are challenging old colonial regimes, and represent the majority of the international community.”