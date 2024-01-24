NZ Mountain Film & Book Festival Announces 2024 Dates and Opens Entries

Wednesday 24 January 2024, 7:07AM

The NZ Mountain Film & Book Festival has announced its 2024 dates and opened competition entries.

The festival will run from 21 to 25 June in Wānaka, and from 27 to 28 June in Queenstown, with audiences across New Zealand and Australia able to view the festival films online from 1 to 31 July.

The festival's theme is adventure sports and lifestyle, and while entrants are encouraged to be creative, their work must include a link to adventurous sports or people, the world's mountains, lakes, rivers, oceans, or skies, or it must touch on culture or the environment.

The festival is a non-profit charitable trust and a registered charity, working to promote healthy and active lifestyles and to inspire people to reach their potential.

It also awards $9k in prize money across a range of categories, with the grand-prize-winning film and the best NZ-made film each receiving $2.5k, and the Mountain Book of the Year winning $2k.