New Zealand Granted Adequacy Status by European Commission for Data Protection

Wednesday 24 January 2024, 7:25AM

By Expert Briefing

28 views

New Zealand has been granted adequacy status by the European Commission, meaning that the country's levels of personal data protection are aligned with European standards.

Michael Webster, New Zealand's Privacy Commissioner, said that the decision was good news for trade and business, and for the country's reputation abroad, making it "a good place for the world to do business".

He also said, however, that New Zealand must keep its privacy laws under constant review and ensure that they evolve in line with global advances in technology, to maintain its adequacy status in the future.