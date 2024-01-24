NZ Veterinary Association Warns Dog Owners of Toxic Karaka Berries

Wednesday 24 January 2024, 7:27AM

By Expert Briefing

The fruiting season for toxic karaka berries has begun, with the country's Veterinary Association issuing a warning to dog owners to be vigilant.

The berries contain the alkaloid karakin, which can be fatal to dogs, causing respiratory failure, impaired neurological function and even death.

Symptoms can appear up to 48 hours after ingestion and include vomiting, diarrhoea, reduced appetite and abdominal pain, as well as loss of balance, convulsions and reduced breathing rate.

Owners are being advised to prevent dogs from ingesting the berries and, if they do, to seek emergency veterinary treatment.