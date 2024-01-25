Two Men Arrested and Charged in $20k Greymouth Store Theft

Thursday 25 January 2024, 2:14PM

By Expert Briefing

GREYMOUTH

Two men have been arrested and charged by New Zealand Police's West Coast Tactical Crime Unit in connection with the theft of a vehicle and jewellery with a combined value of $20,000 from a store in Greymouth on 19 November 2022.

The vehicle was recovered in the Omoto area.

The two Christchurch men, aged 26 and 32, are due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on 26 January facing charges of burglary and unlawful entry to a motor vehicle.

Constable Natalie Taft-Boddy, who was assigned to the case, pieced together evidence which led to a solid case being built against the two men, according to Detective Sergeant Ian McKinnon, officer in charge of the West Coast Tactical Crime Unit.