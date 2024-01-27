Asthma Action Plans Urged as School Resumes, Hospitalizations Expected to Rise

Saturday 27 January 2024, 7:08AM

By Expert Briefing

27 views

The Asthma and Respiratory Foundation of New Zealand has warned that hospitalisations for asthma attacks are likely to rise during the early weeks of the new school term, with one in eight Kiwi children living with the condition.

The "back-to-school effect" is reportedly greater than the "winter effect" in terms of children's respiratory diseases, with international studies pointing to a range of factors responsible for the increase, including changes in environment and allergens, changes in emotions, and exposure to more viruses.

The foundation has urged parents and teachers to ensure they have an Asthma Action Plan for children, which is shared with schools and teachers, and to make sure children take their prescribed preventer medication and bring their reliever inhaler with them to school.