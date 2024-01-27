Boon Sculpture Trail Coming to Hamilton from 3 February to 31 March 2024

Saturday 27 January 2024, 7:11AM

HAMILTON

Boon Arts, the group behind the Kirikiriroa Hamilton Boon Street Art Festival, is launching the Boon Sculpture Trail in the city from 3 February to 31 March 2024.

The trail will feature 23 temporary outdoor sculptures, along with virtual and performance pieces across eight public sites.

It has been established with the support of sponsors and stakeholders, and will collaborate with other events including the Hamilton Arts Festival, the Chinese Lantern Festival and Balloons Over Waikato.

WSA ArtsPost Galleries will also host a small sculpture exhibition, Our Place, for the duration of the trail, featuring work by selected Boon Sculpture Trail artists.