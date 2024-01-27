State Highway 1 Speed Restriction Implemented Near Domett Road Fire

Saturday 27 January 2024, 3:58PM

By Expert Briefing

19 views

CANTERBURY

A large fire in Hurunui District, spanning 50 hectares, is still burning despite being contained, according to Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

The fire, which started on Domett Road, spread rapidly and destroyed some farm structures; it is not expected to be fully extinguished until tomorrow at the earliest.

A temporary 30 km speed restriction is in place on a section of State Highway 1 in the Domett Rd area, which is likely to remain in force overnight to enable fire crews to operate safely.