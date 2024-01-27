Deidre Steyn Named New CEO of Voyager Internet

Saturday 27 January 2024, 4:16PM

By Expert Briefing

Voyager Internet, the New Zealand telecommunications, internet service provider and hosting company, has appointed Deidre Steyn as its new CEO, effective from 1 February.

Steyn previously served as Chief Commercial Officer at Voyager and has a history of working in the SaaS start-up world.

She takes over from Alf Wallis, who will remain at the company as Chief Finance and Operations Officer.

Seeby Woodhouse, founder and director of Voyager, praised Steyn's appointment, citing her passion for driving sales and achieving the company's next major revenue target.

Under Steyn's leadership, Voyager aims to become the partner of choice for every New Zealand business by enhancing customer experience and expanding its hosting offerings.

The company also plans to address challenges in the industry, such as competition and regulatory pressures, through the adoption of new technologies.