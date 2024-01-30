Suspicious Fire in Palmerston North: Police Appeal for Witnesses to Come Forward

Tuesday 30 January 2024, 3:26AM

By Expert Briefing

PALMERSTON NORTH

Palmerston North Police are appealing for information following a suspicious car fire which saw a vehicle engulfed in flames on the side of the road.

The fire was so severe that it caught nearby grass and fences alight, but emergency services were able to put out the flames before they spread further.

The car, a blue Mazda 3, was stolen from a property in Palmerston North around midday on 20 January, and found ablaze near the railway line in Longburn Rongotea Road, at the intersection of Number One Line Longburn, on the 22nd of that month.