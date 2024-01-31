Air New Zealand Contributes $2.7bn to NZ Economy, Supports Over 130,000 Jobs

Wednesday 31 January 2024, 3:26PM

Air New Zealand has released a study revealing that it contributed $2.7bn to the New Zealand economy in FY23, facilitating a total of $26.4bn in economic activity across areas including tourism, exports and imports.

The airline also enables 5.6% of all jobs in the country, acting as a crucial connector of people and cargo, thus supporting over 130,000 jobs.

As New Zealand's national carrier, the company is looking to increase its contribution as the country's economy continues to recover and grow post-pandemic.

The airline's biggest challenge is reducing its emissions, and it has set a goal of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

