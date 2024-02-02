Minimum Wage Nears Median Wage: Challenges for Small Businesses

Friday 2 February 2024, 3:02AM

By Expert Briefing

38 views

BusinessNZ chief executive Kirk Hope has welcomed the government's "moderate" 2% rise, taking into account "inflationary pressures and general economic conditions".

The moderate increases of the past few years have brought the minimum wage close to the median wage, putting pressure on smaller businesses.

BusinessNZ had previously called for wage rises to be moderate, stable and predictable in its briefing to the incoming government.