Napier Faces Steep Rates Increase Amid Financial Challenges and Infrastructure Costs

Friday 2 February 2024, 3:21AM

By Expert Briefing

56 views

NAPIER

Napier City Council is set to discuss the topics and options it will put to the community in its Three-Year Plan 2024-27 consultation, which is due to open in late March.

The consultation will share the council's plans for cyclone recovery, major capital projects, proposed rates rises and other issues.

Napier is facing a challenging financial situation, with increasing costs to maintain ageing infrastructure, unexpected cyclone costs, future climate-related emergencies and inflationary pressures.

The proposed rates increase for 2024/25 is likely to be in the low twenties, with further details to be announced during the consultation.