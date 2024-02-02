Public Transport Soars in Taranaki: 18% Rise in Patronage

Friday 2 February 2024, 3:24AM

By Expert Briefing

TARANAKI

Taranaki Regional Council's (TRC) most recent data reveals a 18% rise in public transportation patronage in 2023, with buses in the region carrying a total of 744,037 passengers across 42,973 bus trips.

The popularity of the Transit app, a free real-time bus journey and planning tool, also grew, averaging at 16,200 sessions per month.

TRC's Transport Engagement Manager, Cheryl Gazley, welcomed the rise in passenger trips as a positive trend for public transport in the region and hoped to see similar increases in the coming year.

The success of public consultation on Better Travel Choices, with over 400 survey responses, will help guide the council's public transport priorities for 2024.