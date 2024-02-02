Barfoot & Thompson Expands into Coromandel with Whangamata Real Estate Acquisition

Friday 2 February 2024, 3:43AM

WHANGAMATA

Real estate company Barfoot & Thompson has acquired Whangamata Real Estate, marking the company's expansion into the Coromandel area.

The family-run business, which has traditionally focused on Auckland and Northland, has recently expanded into Tauranga, with the new acquisition marking its latest move as it looks to increase its market share across the "Golden Triangle" of Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga.

The acquisition will provide Barfoot & Thompson's clients with access to a larger international network, as Whangamata Real Estate is one of only three New Zealand real estate agencies that are part of the Leading Real Estate Companies of the World.