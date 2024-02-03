Royal Commission Backs Consultation on Expanding COVID-19 Inquiry Terms

Saturday 3 February 2024, 3:32AM

The Royal Commission of Inquiry into COVID-19 Lessons, led by Chairman Prof. Tony Blakely, announced support for the government's consultation regarding potential expansion of the Inquiry's terms of reference.

The consultation aims to consider and clarify specific topics related to the pandemic response, coinciding with the Inquiry's upcoming public submission process for sharing personal experiences.

"We recognise that, as a result of this consultation, the Inquiry may be asked to look at additional aspects of the COVID-19 response, and we’ll work with the Government on what that might look like once public feedback has been considered."

Acknowledging possible changes based on public feedback, Blakely emphasized the importance of understanding individual stories to learn valuable lessons for the future.

The coalition agreement between the National Party and New Zealand First called for an independent inquiry into how the Covid pandemic was handled in New Zealand, including covering:

Use of multiple lockdowns,

Vaccine procurement and efficacy,

The social and economic impacts on both regional and national levels, and

Whether the decisions made, and steps taken, where justified.

The current terms of reference for the inquiry exclude the evaluation of vaccine efficacy.

According to New Zealand First, further terms of reference will now include:

The cost-effectiveness of the Government’s policies, and whether the rules set by the Government appropriately balanced Covid-19 elimination with other goals

The Government’s utilisation of partnerships with business and professional groups

The extent of disruption to New Zealanders’ health, education, and business as a result of the Government’s policies

If the Government’s response was consistent with the rule of law

How New Zealand’s pandemic preparedness compared to other countries

Royal Commission website: www.covid19lessons.royalcommission.nz