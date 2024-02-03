Home consents down 25 percent in 2023

Saturday 3 February 2024, 4:18AM

By Statistics New Zealand

There were 37,239 new homes consented in the year ended December 2023, down 25 percent compared with the year ended December 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.



“The number of homes consented in 2023 was down from 49,538 in 2022, which was the highest number in a calendar year since records began,” construction and property statistics manager Michael Heslop said.



In the year ended December 2023, there were 21,564 multi-unit homes consented, down 23 percent compared with the year ended December 2022.