Kirwee Fire Update

Monday 5 February 2024, 3:50AM

By Fire and Emergency New Zealand

18 views

CANTERBURY

Fire crews from four brigades are responding to a large fire in forestry on Old West Coast Road, close to the Waimakariri River near Kirwee in Canterbury.

The large vegetation fire near Kirwee is burning through pines and scrub in an area estimated at 2.5km long and 500m wide.

Incident Controller Dave Key says firefighters are currently focusing on protecting structures and preventing spot fires.

Police are going door to door evacuating residents from Old West Coast Road between Cooks Rd and Courtenay Road. Anyone whose life or safety is at risk should call 111. Those outside the evacuation area who feel unsafe at home are advised to self-evacuate.

Selwyn District Emergency Management has opened an evacuation centre in the Kirwee Community Hall in High St, Kirwee for those who are unable to go to family or friends.

Smoke from the fire is covering a wide area. People should keep their doors and windows closed to minimise their exposure to smoke.

Roadblocks are in place.

Fire and Emergency received multiple calls reporting the fire shortly before 10pm.

